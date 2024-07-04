Shreya Ghoshal And Others Send Love To Hina Khan After She Cuts Her Hair: 'Strong And The Most Stunning'

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: HinaKhan)

Hina Khan, who has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shared a video of cutting her long hair ahead of a chemotherapy in her latest Instagram entry. In the video, Hina's mother can be heard crying as she cuts her hair. As soon as she shared the video, friends and colleagues from the industry reacted to her post with a whole lot of love. Singer Shreya Ghoshal, actors Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan, Ridhi Dogra, Disha Parmar and others wished her a speedy recovery.

Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Sending prayers of healing and positivity to you... Hina get well soonest. Love you." Mouni Roy wrote, "Strong and the most stunning always." Gauahar Khan wrote, "Inshallah maa as Sabreen! It's all gonna be good. May Allah make it easy for you, and give you shifa! Ameen." Comedian Bharti Singh wrote, "Hina love you. My strongest se bhi strongest girl lots of love."

Juhi Parmar wrote, "You are an inspiration Hina. My eyes welled up with tears while watching it. But my heart so full of pride witnessing your strength and courage. The courage of letting go and the strength to smile through it all. Sending you tons of love and healing. God is with you." Drashti Dhami wrote, "Warrior!! Is the word for you!!! Soo much love for you Hina!!" Ridhi Dogra wrote, "May the God's Blessing and protection walk your path. Sending love love love love." Dalljiet Kaur wrote, "Loove from me aand jaydon and non-stop prayers. More beautiful hair on the other side... very sooon."

An excerpt from Hina Khan's post read, "And I choose to win. I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn't want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I've realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself. Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase." Take a look:

Hina Khan revealed her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post last week. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger." Take a look:

Hina Khan rose to fame with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.