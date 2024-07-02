Hina Khan's Post From First Chemotherapy Session Gets Big Love From Mouni Roy And Others: 'Unstoppable'

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

Hina Khan, who is best-known for starring in popular TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer and is being treated for it. In her latest Instagram entry, Ms Khan wrote that she attended an award show in Mumbai, after which she went for her first chemotherapy session. "I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo," Hina Khan wrote. Members of the television fraternity united to wish the actress a speedy recovery.

Dalljiet Kaur wrote, "Inspired by your spirit Hina. Suddenly everything I am going through seems so stupidly small. Yes normalising the journey is very important. You have and always will be inspiring in so many ways. You will get perfectly fine and will be back to an award show accepting more such awards very soon. Love you." Mouni Roy added, "In awe of your strength and courage." Arti Singh's comment read, "You are inspiration to so many... Allah is with you. Your daddy is with yo. You are unstoppable like the song you have put. Dua and prayers for you." Ektaa Kapoor wrote, "A star beyond stars! You shine the brightest." Juhi Parmar wrote, "You are a winner always and you will win." Arjun Bijlani commented "rockstar" on the post.

Read Hina Khan's post here:

Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post last week. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Hina Khan became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and then Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.