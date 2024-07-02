Hina Khan Recalls Going 'Straight To Chemotherapy' After Attending An Award Function: 'All Glam Is Gone'

Hina Khan shared this image. (Image courtesy: therealhinakhan)

Hina Khan recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. On Monday, the actress shared a video on Instagram showing her visit to the hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show. The video begins with Hina posing for photographers on the red carpet and receiving an award at the event. She is then seen entering the hospital for her chemo session. "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better," Hina said in the video.

Alongside the post, she wrote, "This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalise it - not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life."

Hina Khan added, "So Let's do some affirmations. We become what we believe in, and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to Normalise this experience for me and have consciously decided to manifest the desired outcome. For me ..my work commitments matter. For me my motivation, passion and art matter. I refuse to bow down. This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, in fact, I attended this event to reassure myself that I am living up to the benchmark, I have set up for myself. Mind over matter."

"I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo. I humbly urge everyone out there too to first Normalise the challenges of your lives then set goals for yourself and try to live up to them all along the way. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up," she concluded."

Hina Khan's longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal showed his support in the comment section and wrote, "My fighter". Arti Singh commented, "You are inspiration to so many... Allah is with you. Your daddy is with you. You are unstoppable like the song you have put. Dua and prayers for you."

On the work front, Hina Khan rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She participated in television reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She also appeared in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist and Unlock among others. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.