Hina Khan's Shout Out To Cancer Warriors: 'Scarred But Not Scared'

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: realhinakhan)

Actress Hina Khan shared a motivational message for cancer fighters on Sunday. The actress has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. In the Instagram Stories, the star wrote, “A window to my journey. This is to all those courageous women and men who are fighting this tough battle.” Hina also mentioned how she wants her battle with cancer to provide other people with courage and motivation. She added, “I wish my journey can be courageous and motivating enough for people out there to turn a page in their own stories for good.” The actress concluded her note by writing, “And remember we may be SCARRED but we MUST not be SCARED.” She also added the hashtag “Scarred Not Scared” to the text.

On Saturday, Hina Khan, 36, shared a short, simple, yet positive note on Instagram Stories. It read, “This too shall pass.” Click here to read all about it.

Hina Khan shocked her fans and industry friends with the news of her cancer diagnosis. Sharing a note on Instagram, she said, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Hina Khan's industry colleagues including Mrunal Thakur, Isha Malviya, Shivangi Joshi, Gauahar Khan, Ankita Lokhande and others wished her a speedy recovery in the comments section of her post.

Hina Khan rose to fame with the role — Akshara — in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress has also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 11, and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8. Hina was last seen in the Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa. The movie also featured Gippy Grewal and his son Shinda Grewal.