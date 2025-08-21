"Remember Me In Your Prayers": Judge Frank Caprio's Last Social Media Post

Judge Frank Caprio, known as "the nicest judge in the world", died on Wednesday. He was 88. Mr Caprio, who served at the Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island, was recognised for his kindness and fairness, shown on the Emmy-nominated show Caught in Providence.

Shortly before his death, Mr Caprio posted a video on Instagram from his hospital bed asking his followers to pray for his health.

"Last year I asked you to pray for me, and it's very obvious that you did because I came through a very difficult period," the frail-looking 88-year-old said from a hospital bed.

"Unfortunately, I've had a setback. I'm back in the hospital."

He added, "Now I'm coming to you again, asking you to remember me in your prayers once more. So I ask you again if it's not so much that you can remember me in your prayers. I'm a great believer in the power of prayers. I think the almighty above is looking over us. So remember me please."

The caption read, "As I continue this difficult battle, your prayers will lift my spirit."

Frank Caprio Cause Of Death

A statement on Mr Caprio's official Facebook page read: "Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer." His son also confirmed the news.

Mr Caprio first announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2023, revealing that he was undergoing treatment in Rhode Island and Boston, Massachusetts.

In 2024, he shared that he had completed radiation therapy. In recent weeks, his health deteriorated, forcing his hospitalisation before his eventual death.

Who Was Frank Caprio?

Born on November 24, 1936, in Providence, Rhode Island, Frank Caprio was the son of Italian-American immigrants. Growing up, he worked as a dishwasher and a shoe-shiner while attending public schools. He graduated from Central High School, where he was a state wrestling champion, earned a bachelor's degree from Providence College, and later a law degree from Suffolk University School of Law while teaching American government. He also served in the Rhode Island Army National Guard from 1954 to 1962.

Mr Caprio served as Chief Judge of the Providence Municipal Court from 1985 until his retirement in 2023. Known for his kindness, he often gave second chances and treated defendants with empathy, earning the nickname "the nicest judge in the world."

Mr Caprio received honorary doctorates from Suffolk University, the University of Rhode Island, and Providence College. After his retirement, his courtroom was renamed "The Chief Judge Frank Caprio Courtroom."

He was married to Joyce E Caprio for 60 years and is survived by five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.