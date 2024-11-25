Why Is Pancreatic Cancer So Under-Diagnosed?

The pancreas is situated deep in the abdomen, making it difficult to detect tumours

Pancreatic cancer is a type of cancer that originates in the tissues of the pancreas, an organ located behind the stomach that plays vital role in digestion and helps in blood sugar regulation. It most commonly arises in the pancreatic ducts (exocrine tumours) however may also occur in hormone-producing cells (endocrine tumours). Pancreatic cancer is notoriously hard to diagnose because it can often present with vague or no symptoms in its early stages. By the time symptoms such as abdominal pain, jaundice, or weight loss become noticeable, the disease has progressed to the advanced stages, making treatment more challenging. Additionally, the pancreas's deep location within the abdomen can make early detection through physical examination nearly impossible. In this article, we cover some common reasons why pancreatic cancer may be hard to diagnose.

10 Reasons why pancreatic cancer is so under-diagnosed

1. Lack of early symptoms

In its early stages, pancreatic cancer often causes no noticeable symptoms or only nonspecific signs like fatigue, indigestion, or mild discomfort. These are easily attributed to less serious conditions, delaying a diagnosis.

2. Non-specific symptoms in advanced stages

Even as the disease progresses, symptoms such as abdominal or back pain, nausea, and weight loss can mimic more common gastrointestinal issues like ulcers or gallstones, leading to misdiagnosis or late diagnosis.

3. Deep location of the pancreas

The pancreas is situated deep in the abdomen, making it difficult to detect tumours through routine physical exams or imaging without targeted investigations. This anatomical location hinders early diagnosis.

4. Lack of screening tests

Unlike breast or cervical cancer, there are no routine screening protocols or reliable biomarkers for pancreatic cancer in asymptomatic individuals. This absence significantly contributes to its under-diagnosis.

5. Rapid progression

Pancreatic cancer tends to grow and spread quickly, often reaching an advanced stage before it is detected. This aggressive nature leaves little window for early diagnosis through regular health check-ups.

6. Overlap with common conditions

Symptoms like jaundice, nausea, and loss of appetite are often mistaken for benign liver or gastrointestinal issues. Misattribution to common illnesses delays specialised diagnostic procedures.

7. Low awareness among the public

Pancreatic cancer lacks the awareness campaigns and funding that cancers like breast or prostate cancer receive. Many people are unaware of its risk factors or warning signs, leading to delayed medical attention.

8. Challenges with imaging tests

Standard imaging techniques like ultrasounds may miss small pancreatic tumours due to the organ's location and surrounding structures. Advanced imaging tools like CT scans or MRIs may not be utilised unless specific symptoms are present.

9. Rare nature of the disease

Pancreatic cancer is relatively less common than other cancers, so healthcare providers may not immediately suspect it. This rarity leads to delays in pursuing specialised diagnostic procedures.

10. Misinterpretation of diagnostic results

Even when tests are conducted, small tumours or subtle changes in the pancreas can be overlooked or misinterpreted as benign abnormalities, especially if the physician is not specifically looking for pancreatic cancer.

Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach, including increasing awareness, developing better screening tools, and improving healthcare access to ensure timely diagnosis and intervention.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.