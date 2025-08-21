When US Judge Frank Caprio Couldn't Stop Laughing: Watch The Viral Husband-Wife Moment

Frank Caprio, a retired municipal American judge in Rhode Island who gained popularity for being kind and humble, died at the age of 88. His official social media accounts stated that he "passed away peacefully" after "a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer".

He was best known for his compassionate approach to justice. His television series Caught in Providence showcased his kind-hearted interactions with defendants. He was known for dismissing tickets or showing kindness even when he handed out justice. Judge Caprio said his courtroom was a place "where people and cases are met with kindness and compassion".

Also Read | Air India Pilot Praised For Smooth Landing In Mumbai Despite Heavy Rain, Video Goes Viral

Viral Husband-Wife Moment

Judge Caprio once heard one of the most hilarious cases of all time when a couple, happily married for 43 years, came to the court only for the wife to throw her husband under the bus.

Watch the moment here:

The woman named Linda Fields came to the court with her husband, with a speeding ticket. She said, "This is my wonderful husband. I got the ticket; he was driving my car." People present in the courtroom started laughing when she said, "I am not guilty, he is."

She said on being asked about the ticket, her husband said, "Just pay it", as he went through a yellow light. The couple decided to fight the ticket, but they later found out that it was a red light.

Fields said that their son was hospitalised after a very bad accident, and her husband was going there three times a day.

On a light note, Judge Caprio asked, "So, you came here to throw him under the bus". "I'm not throwing myself under," she replied.

After a light-hearted conversation, the case was eventually dismissed, but remained in the core memory of millions of people who still admire Judge Caprio for his kindness.

Judge Caprio's Career

Judge Caprio graduated from Providence College and Suffolk University Law School. He served in the Rhode Island Army National Guard. He was elected to the Providence City Council in 1962. Caprio served as a municipal judge in Providence from 1985 till he retired in 2023.

Also Read | This French-Style Restaurant Launches UK's First Water Menu For Non-Drinkers

Caught in Providence earned many Daytime Emmy nominations after it aired nationally from 2018 to 2020. The show was about his belief that justice should always include fairness and kindness.