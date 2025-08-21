When US Judge Frank Caprio Wished India On Independence Day

Frank Caprio, the retired municipal judge in Rhode Island, died at the age of 88 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Such was Mr Caprio's kindness and compassion that his courtroom proceedings were turned into a TV programme, Caught In Providence, in which real people with real cases stood before the Chief Municipal Court Judge.

As the world paid tributes to the "nicest judge", his recent Instagram post on India's Independence Day has also gone viral.

Last week, sharing a picture of himself holding the Indian national flag in one hand and a tricolour-themed cake slice in the other, he honoured India's struggle for freedom and celebrated the country's rich culture and history.

He remembered the people who sacrificed, stayed united and fought for India's independence, writing, "Today, we honor the courage, sacrifice, and unity that paved the way for India's freedom."

Mr Caprio also mentioned that India's freedom was not only about independence but also about celebrating the country's culture and history. "It's a celebration not only of independence but of the rich culture, history, and spirit that make India so extraordinary," he added.

Extending warm wishes to Indians around the world, he praised their sacrifices made for freedom. "To all my friends in India and those of Indian heritage around the world: may this day fill your hearts with pride, gratitude, and hope for an even brighter future," he wrote.

He further said that India's fight for independence was a powerful example for the whole world, adding that when people unite and stand together for justice, they can even shape the direction of history. "Your nation's story reminds us all that when people stand together for justice and dignity, they can change the course of history," he added.

Mr Caprio concluded the post by saying, "Wishing you peace, progress, and prosperity, today and always."

Mr Caprio's family announced his death in a statement remembering him as "beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people."

"Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him," the statement further read.

A day before his death, Mr Caprio shared a video from his hospital bed, thanking followers for their prayers and urging them to continue the same for his fight against cancer. He said, "As I continue this difficult battle, your prayers will lift my spirit. Unfortunately, I've had a setback, and I'm back at the hospital."