Hina Khan, 'You Will Fight Back,' Say TV Stars After Actor Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

TV star Hina Khan has been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer and she is currently being treated for it, the actress revealed in an Instagram post on Friday afternoon. In a lengthy note, she wrote that she's "determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease." Her colleagues from the television industry wished her of a speedy recovery. Ankita Lokhande wrote in the comments section, "Hina you are stronger than this that's it girl. This shall too pass. Sending love and lots of strength to you right away. God bless you." Hina's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan wrote, "You are the strongest woman I know. I know you will overcome this with the strength and belief you have. Bless you."

Gauahar Khan who briefly appeared on Bigg Boss 14 with Hina Khan as one of the 'seniors,' wrote, "All my duas. You are good. You will be good! Ameen. Allahu khairur haafeezun." Actor Shraddha Arya added, "We all hope and pray that you get out of this difficult phase soon... Wishing to see a healthier, happier, stronger and more powerful you on the other side." Niti Taylor added, "Ma'am, I want you to know that from today you are in my thoughts and prayers. Sending you all my love, support, positivity, and more and more power to keep fighting. You are stronger than you know! Wishing you lots of strength. Stay strong."

Shivangi Joshi, who was also a part of Hina Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, wrote, "Stay strong...Loads of prayers and strength to you... Get well soon." Surbhi Jyoti wrote in the comments section, "Hina, tu sher hai yaar. You'll be fine and you'll come out stronger. Sending you all the love and prayers.'

Arti Singh's comment on the post read, "You are stronger than anything in this whole wide world .all of us are praying. And your dad is with Allah to give you best way to get you out of this... Lot of prayers for you." Comedienne Bharti Singh wrote, "Meri strong girl jeet jaegi ladki sending lots of love." Sunil Grover wrote, "You will be fine soon. Wishes and love."

Actor Helly Shah's comment read, "OMG...Stay strong Hina...Sending you strength and healing energies." Ektaa Kapoor wrote, "Lots of love Hina." Srishty Rode wished Hina with these words, "Stay strong Hina, this too shall pass and brighter days are ahead sending prayers." Rashami Dasai's comment read, "You have always been very strong and sending you prayer and lots of healing." Nikki Tamboli added, "You will fight back and come back even more stronger. Prayers and sending blessings to you."

Read Hina Khan's statement here:

Hina Khan became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.