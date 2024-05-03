Hina Khan's 'No-Filter' Shoot Life Be Like: 'Sleep-Deprived, Exhausted, Frustrated But I Am Alive'

Hina Khan's no-filter picture. (Image courtesy: IANS)

Actress Hina Khan has shared that she is sleep-deprived and exhausted due to work but asserts that she is still "alive." Hina took to Instagram and shared that she had to travel a nine-hour road trip to a new destination. "Just packed up and on my way to a new destination by road, nine hours by road. uff exhausted... Have been shooting day and night lately... It's been really tough but worth it," Hina wrote alongside a time stamp of 3.13 a.m.

Later, she shared a "no-filter selfie" where she looked extremely tired.

"Sleep-deprived, exhausted, frustrated, but I am alive," she wrote. Hina did not disclose the destination or details about her current project.

However, the actress has a film lined up for release on May 10 titled Shinda Shinda No Papa, marking her debut in Punjabi cinema.

The film also features Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal.

