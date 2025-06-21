International Yoga Day 2025: Hina Khan Can Do Yoga Anywhere, Even On The Beach

Fitness has been a core part of Hina Khan's life. From challenging her body to battling cancer, the actress indulges in various workout routines to keep up with her health goals. Hina yet again raised the bar high for weekend fitness as she shared glimpses of her yoga routine on Instagram.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the actress was seen doing side plank, tree pose, upward-facing dog and Sukhasana by the sea. In the caption, Hina wrote, "Yoga with a perfect view. Yoga, breath work, and meditation are everything. Be good to yourself." Take a look:

1. Side plank pose

The opening frame featured Hina performing a variation of a side plank pose, often called Vasisthasana in yoga. Here, the diva was seen supporting her body with one hand on the ground, with the body extended sideways, and the other arm raised upward, creating a strong and balanced posture. The pose may be modified or adapted for comfort, but it closely resembles the side plank pose.

2. Tree pose

Next, we see her doing the tree pose, also known as Vrikshasana in yoga. This pose involves standing on one leg with the other foot placed on the inner thigh or calf of the standing leg, while the arms are extended outward or upward for balance. It helps strengthen the core, hip, and shoulder muscles. More specifically, it targets the obliques, which run along the sides of the torso.

3. Upward-facing dog pose

Then, Hina does the upward-facing dog pose, also known as Urdhva Mukha Svanasana in yoga. It involves lying face down and then pressing the hands into the ground to lift the chest upward, with the legs extended straight behind. It is a backbend that opens the chest and strengthens the arms, shoulders, and spine. This asana helps with digestion and builds strength all over the body while toning the abs, back, and legs.

4. Easy pose

Hina concludes her yoga routine with Sukhasana or easy pose, which is a meditative or seated relaxation posture. It involves sitting cross-legged with hands resting on the knees and palms facing upward. The pose is often associated with meditation and mindfulness practices in yoga. It improves posture, flexibility, and circulation, while also calming the mind and reducing stress and anxiety.