Hina Khan Says She Did Not Leave Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai On A 'Good Note'

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

Actor Hina Khan, who made her acting debut with Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) in 2009, in a recent interview Galatta Plus, admitted that she did not leave the show on a good note. In a recent interview, Hina Khan shared that even though she did not leave YRKKH on a positive note, she has respect for the makers of the show. She was reacting to Rajan Shahi's claims that her contract was terminated because she used to interfere with the script and hinder the shoot.

“I have that respect and regard. I don't know why is it happening from the other side, time and again. I just don't get it. Not that I would like to talk about it and I don't want to. These guys (makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) have given me my first break. I have that respect and regard for them. I remember when I left my first ever show, I remember my dad was really sad. I worked for years but it did not end on a good note. It wasn't like we would not even see each other. But it wasn't that nice, pleasant. That's okay. It happens. Time heals everything. At least, time has healed me completely. I have no objections now,” Hina told Galatta Plus.

The actress further recalled that her father was very upset after she left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and asked her to never speak ill of anyone related to that show. “I remember my father was extremely sad and right after I left the show, he (her father) took a promise from me. He said, ‘Promise me you will never speak ill about anyone from that show'. He said that. I stick to that. Now, he is not here. How can I break that promise? I am not going to say anything,” she said.

Hina Khan became a household name with her leading role in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She followed this up with projects such as Bigg Boss and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.