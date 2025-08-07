Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal On Love, Marriage And Healing Together: "He Stood By Me 24/7"

In an industry where glitz and glamour often overshadow a relationship, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are refreshingly real. While the couple, who tied the knot recently, like to keep things private, they recently signed up for a reality show called Pati Patni Aur Panga.

In an interview with Times of India TV, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal talked about their relationship and making it work even during hardships. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, and her husband has always been supportive of her.

"Rocky truly does so much for me. As a partner, especially when you're facing the most difficult phase of your life, having someone who stands by you, literally 24/7, means everything," Hina shares. "One of the hardest parts of this whole journey is dealing with anxiety, the fear of what the doctor might say next, the worry over test results. That anxiety slowly eats away at you from the inside. But having someone like him with me has been a blessing. With his support, I've never allowed myself to lose hope."

Rocky, who has stood steadfastly by Hina Khan during her battle with cancer, says what he has been doing is not something you should see as "something special or rare".

"This should be the norm for everyone. It's not about a man doing something for a woman; it's about being there for your partner, no matter what. A relationship should always be a partnership, a balance of give and take, a true union. I don't feel like I'm doing anything extraordinary. In fact, if I weren't doing all this, I wouldn't be at peace with myself. Right now, it's not about me, it's about her, and everything should revolve around her well-being," shares Rocky Jaiswal.

Despite their deeply personal journey, the couple has always kept their relationship low-key. "Many times people felt that inka breakup toh nahi hogaya (have they broken up)... are they even together? We would laugh it off. We are a couple who doesn't enjoy these things. Now, we have suddenly become active and started sharing reels from the time we have signed this show," reveals Hina Khan.

Even their marriage did not change much between them. Hina Khan shares, "It was more like a societal thing. Otherwise, everything between us is exactly the same as before."

Even their wedding vows were spontaneous and heartfelt. "We did not prepare at all, the vows that we said were just straight from the heart. We did not prepare at all," Rocky Jaiswal recalls.

At a time when social media presence defines relationships, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's relationship is an example that love does not need loud declarations. The bond these two share with each other is less about the labels and more about genuine connections.