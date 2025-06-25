Hina Khan Beats Mid-Week Blues By Basking In Sunshine And Good Vibes

Hina Khan has created quite a stir amidst the netizens yet again, only this time it is for all the sunshine, sparkles and good vibes to take on those mid-week blues. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress made sure to fight off all the mid-week blues by soaking in all the sunshine on a Wednesday morning.

Hina Khan recently posted a carousel post on her Instagram handle that saw her basking in the glory of sunlight in the early morning hours. The post was captioned, "Sunshine", along with a sun emoji wherein the actress was seen wearing an oversized blue striped and checked kurta along with a pair of matching trousers, beige Kolhapuri sandals, oxidised silver half-moon stud earrings and a pair of gold rimmed glasses.

If you are inspired by Hina Khan's practice of soaking up some sun, here are the benefits of sunbathing that you should keep in mind to prioritise the practice for yourself.

Sunbathing improves sleep as one's body creates a chemical called melatonin that is critical to induce sleep. Melatonin is also responsible to reduce stress reactivity and being outdoors helps the body to naturally regulate melatonin. Getting some time in the sun is one of the best ways to get vitamin D as our bodies produce the vitamin when exposed to sunlight for about 15 minutes in the sun per day. Vitamin D is also critical for the immune system and consistent exposure to sunlight can be strengthened further. Sunshine is also credited to improving one's mood by boosting the body's level of serotonin, that helps people stay calm and focussed.

Hina Khan's daily dose of vitamin D is complete with a healthy amount of sunshine.

