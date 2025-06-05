Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal's Manish Malhotra Wedding Looks Radiate Minimalist Elegance

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal announced their wedding on June 4, 2025, after 13 years together. The couple's wedding featured an intimate ceremony designed by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Hina's bridal outfit included a unique opal green saree with intricate gold and silver threadwork.

The internet collectively gasped when Hina Khan and her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, dropped their wedding announcement on June 4, 2025. After 13 years of love, laughter and togetherness, the couple got married in a serene and intimate ceremony that looked straight out of a fairytale. And let's be honest, their wedding looks were nothing short of magical.

Also Read: Hina Khan Exudes Elegance In An Embroidered Jacket And A Subtle Black Skirt

Designed by Manish Malhotra, Hina Khan's bridal outfit was the perfect blend of elegance and personal emotion. She wore a handloom saree in a rare opal green hue. The nine yards wonder featured intricate gold and silver threadwork that danced across the fabric, tracing traditional motifs with a soft glimmer.

The pastel pink blouse added a romantic contrast, and the soft blush border with zardozi embroidery framed the drape beautifully. A closer look revealed the real heartwarming touch, the saree had both Hina and Rocky's names embroidered on it that made the netizens say, awww.

To complete her look, Hina Khan opted for a sheer pink veil with a scalloped hem over her head which was dreamlike, delicate and princess-core approved.

The actress's jewellery was from Manish Malhotra's heritage collection. She wore a stunning choker with multi-hued gemstones, dainty earrings and a maang teeka that sat gracefully on her forehead. Her arms were stacked with chunky kundan kadas and bangles which was a classic not overdone. A couple of diamond rings added a sleek, modern sparkle to the mix.

Hina's mehendi was minimal but meaningful. The lotus motifs on her hands and feet stood out as a symbol of new beginnings and purity. The design was symmetrical and clean. On her toes and soles, the henna featured traditional paisleys and floral patterns that looked divine.

The fashion icon went for a soft-glam bridal vibe. Her hair was styled in loose waves, parted down the middle and tucked neatly under her veil. Makeup-wise, she kept things fresh with beaming skin, blushed cheeks, soft pink lips and lightly defined eyes. Nothing heavy, nothing loud, just naturally gorgeous.

Rocky Jaiswal perfectly complemented his bride in an ivory ecru kurta set by Manish Malhotra. The kurta was embroidered in self-thread detailing which was understated yet rich. The pattern work gave it texture without overpowering the look. Paired with straight white trousers and an effortless smile, Rocky looked every bit the classic groom. The duo also wore white floral varmalas.

Together, Hina and Rocky looked like peace personified while painting a picture of timelessness, love and elegance.

Also Read: Hina Khan Sets Internet Ablaze In A Red Bodycon Dress And Matching Shacket