Hina Khan Exudes Elegance In An Embroidered Jacket And A Subtle Black Skirt

Another actress who added her charm to the runway was none other than Hina Khan. The star knows how to impress the fashion police with her impeccable style, and she never fails to leave a mark. In the pictures, we can see Hina donning a stunning embroidered ethnic outfit.

For her runway attire, Hina wore a golden embroidered jacket that was an ideal blend of artistry and opulence. Her jacket was adorned with intricate floral beadwork and intense thread embroidery that added a modern twist to her timeless elegance. She further paired her look with a dramatic black floor-length skirt that came with subtle pleats, a voluminous flare and a bold thigh-high slit. The whole outfit was a mix of high style and comfort, and the plain black skirt added more charm to her look without overshadowing the jacket's intricate detailing.

Letting her embroidered jacket be the centre of attention, Hina accessorised her look with a maan tikka, a statement necklace, a bracelet and golden heels. She further accessorised her look into a dainty bun with soft, face-framing curls that added all the necessary drama to her look. She completed her look with her signature glam, with a glowy base, an ample amount of highlighter and blush, smokey eyes, mascara on the lashes, winged eyes, and nude glossy lips.