Hina Khan Sets Internet Ablaze In A Red Bodycon Dress And Matching Shacket

Hina Khan never fails to impress us, be it her never-giving-up attitude or her stylish statements. The star who is the embodiment of strength and fashion recently left the netizens stunned with her red look. Hina shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, looking gorgeous as ever in a red gown.

In the pictures, we can see Hina donning a beautiful red bodycon gown. Her gown featured strapless detailing with a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves just fine. Her body-hugging dress came with a deep-V neckline that was nicely placed with a silver accent. The fitted dress was swiftly moved into a flared hem that added more charm to the look. The star further elevated her look, as she teamed her look with a matching shacket with balloon frills all over it. Letting the outfit talk, the star accessorised her look with a diamond necklace, fingers and heels.

For her makeup, Hina kept her makeup with her signature glam look, with a seamless base, lots of highlighter and blush, contoured cheeks, arched brows, winged liner, shimmery eyelids and nude lips. She completed her look by styling it in soft waves. letting them all open cascading down the back.

