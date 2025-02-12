Hina Khan Radiates Sunshine In A Floral Yellow <i>Kurta</i> Set

Hina Khan, amid her continued breast cancer treatment, has been continuing her work commitments as usual. Recently, the star was spotted for a shoot in the city, and what grabbed our attention was her stunning outfit. In all her true spirit, Hina's look radiated sheer elegance.

The star opted for an all-yellow, flowy kurta that came with stunning intricate floral embellishments in different hues like pink, green, red and purple. The full-sleeved kurta featured silver mirror work detailing and embroidery all over it. The matching dupatta, safely pinned at the side, added an elegant flair to the overall look. She paired her look with beautiful golden mirror work jhumkas and a matching ring that was nothing short of stunning. With kohl-rimmed eyes, matte lips, a glowy base, an ample amount of highlighter and blush on the cheeks, winged liner and soft smokey eyes, she indeed looked like a beautiful bridesmaid. It is about time bridesmaids take notes from Hina Khan's latest look.

Bookmark Hina Khan's ethnic looks for the coming festive season.

