ICW 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia Lights Up Manish Malhotra's Couture Party In A Golden Gown

This year's Hyundai India Couture Week was not just about the runway; it was about the vibe. And no one brought that vibe stronger than Manish Malhotra, who turned day four of the event into a full-blown couture party at the Taj Palace in Delhi. It was not your usual fashion show. Think: glam invite-only guest list, artfully plated hors d'oeuvres, smooth cocktails and couture showcased like it belonged in a cinematic set.

While Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio ruled the ramp as the showstopper, actor Tamannaah Bhatia owned the evening as a guest. Just one step into the venue, and all eyes were on her. And rightfully so.

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a golden-yellow gown from Manish Malhotra's collection INAYA. The off-shoulder silhouette was all about effortless glamour. The silver embellishments added a touch of bling, while the sweetheart neckline brought a soft, romantic feel to the gown.

The gown featured a fitted waist that flared into a breezy, floor-length skirt with a thigh-high slit. The ombré golden tones gave it a dreamy, almost sun-kissed effect.

Tamannah Bhatia's makeup was soft, fresh and glowing – exactly what this gown needed. The actor went with a pink-toned look that played beautifully against the warm tones of her dress. Rosy lids with a subtle shimmer, fluttery lashes and peachy blush added that youthful flush. Her lips were done in a natural nude-pink hue.

ALSO READ: Tarun Tahiliani Says, "Hindus Did Beautiful Textiles, Islam Brought Embroidery And The British Brought Tailoring"

For her hair, the diva let those waves fall loose in a messy way. As for accessories, she kept it minimal but striking. The star wore a pair of statement earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle.

This look proved that Tamannaah Bhatia does not need a runway to make a fashion statement. She walked into a party and gave us a masterclass in red carpet-ready glamour – with zero fuss and pure flair.