Hina Khan Dishes Out Old-World Glamour In A Stunning Black Midi Dress

Hina Khan has been serving back-to-back fashionable looks. While fans are still gushing over her pastel-coded bridal avatar, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress dropped another sartorially brilliant look. This time, she embraced an elite-class charm in an elegant black midi dress.

Hina Khan turned into the perfect muse for fashion brand Ozeqo. She sipped into an off-shoulder that was wrapped around her bodice like a second skin, offering a structured finish. The understated, solid black number did not need any adornments, and she served exactly that.

The flared skirt, on the other hand, catered to the feminine chic vibe of the fit. Cinched at the waist, the high-rise silhouette plunged in length, creating subtle ruffles at the hem. Large rose and leaf prints in a deep shade of red dominated one side of the skirt. The little specks of black and white were the x-factor here.

The vibrant hue on the monochrome wonder served as a much-needed contrast. We loved the bold interplay of colours. After all, when red meets black, it forms a fiery combination that screams timeless elegance. Hina just showed us how to nail it like an expert.

Hina Khan complemented her date-night ready fit with the right makeup. She went with a dewy base that worked like magic on her flawless skin. Blushed cheeks with little contouring defined her features. She applied a soft shade of glossy peach-tinted lipstick that suited the overall aesthetic pf the look. Kohl-rimmed eyes, a stroke of classic black eyeliner and faux lashes curled with mascara intensified her gaze. Shimmery golden eyeshadow took her allure a notch higher.

With her OOTD stealing the spotlight, Hina Khan opted for minimal accessories. She skipped the necklace and resorted to wearing a pair of pearl and diamond-encrusted danglers. A diamond ring sealed her jewellery outing.

For the final touches, Hina Khan kept her hair open in waves, which framed her face like a true work of art.

Hina Khan's style files are pure goals, and we are taking notes!