Prada Drops Latest <i>Kohlapuri</i> Flats With A Rs 1.2 Lakh Price Tag, Shocks The Internet

Prada has left the internet in a state of shock with the launch of their latest Kolhapuri flats that are reportedly priced at Rs 1.2 lakhs. The whopping price for a pair of chappals has raised quite a few eyebrows on the internet.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/prada

The luxury fashion house, Prada recently unveiled a new collection of open-toe slip-on style sandals that are commonly known as Kolhapuri chappals in the local Indian market. But what is making jaws drop is the sky-high retail price of the Kolhapuri flats which is approximately Rs 1.2 lakhs per pair. The high fashion footwear is crafted with premium materials and a minimalist Indian inspired design, that has sparked style and price tage related debates in the fashion circuit. Some hold the point of view that the new Prada Kolhapuris are a statement of luxury lifestyle and branding, while others question the logic of shelling out the whopping sum of money on a pair of every footwear.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/prada

The Italian luxury label unveiled its spring/summer 2026 collection in a dramatic showcase put together by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. With a total of 56 looks, the couture show featured contrasts including brown leather jackets and briefs, grey suits and red turtlenecks, chino trousers and handcrafted Kolhapuris. The theme of the coveted showcase was, "A shift of attitude - dismantling of meaning, and dismantling power."

But this introduction of Kohlapuris as couture footwear pieces had Indians with zooming in on four models wearing footwear that were most definitely Kolhapuri chappals that came with a luxe price tag of Rs 1.2 lakhs or 1000 euros.

