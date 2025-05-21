Scarlett Johansson's Lavender Prada Gown Sets Red Carpet Style Goals At Cannes 2025

Hollywood actress, Scarlett Johansson is definitely on our fashion mood board, all thanks to her impeccable style sensibilities. Whether she is gracing the red carpet in glamorous gowns or going on coffee runs in casual outfits, the diva consistently dazzles with her fashion choices.

Photo Credit: AFP

Scarlett Johansson is currently at the French Riviera for the annual Cannes Film Festival 2025. On Tuesday, she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Vie Privée (A Private Life), for which the actress handpicked a Prada lavender number.

The strapless gown in the most dreamy shade of lavender was made out of a chiffon fabric and featured a ruched design on the fitted bodice. The lower part of the dress was adorned with airy sashes and a drop-waist silhouette that transitioned into a flowing and ethereal looking skirt. The soft pastel colour of the outfit perfectly contrasted with the bold red carpet she stood on.

Of course, Scarlett Johansson did not stop there. The Black Widow actress brought the right amount of bling to the look with a pair of diamond studded dangler earrings, a tennis bracelet and her pear-shaped solitaire ring.

With her flawless makeup featuring rosy cheeks, bold red lips and mascara laden lashes, the actress turned heads at the coveted film festival. Her honey blonde locks were tied up in a messy bun that let her glam game take centre stage.

Last year, Scarlett Johansson attended the premiere of her film Fly Me to the Moon in a gingham co-ord set. The outfit featured a tan-and-cream sleeveless crop top with beaded trim and a matching high-waisted skirt. She accessorised the Prada look with simple circular earrings and a ruby ring.

For her hair of the day, Scarlett picked the perfect French twist hairdo with some fringes beautifully framing her face. As for her makeup, she wore a beaming base, subtle smoky eyes, a hint of blush and a pop of pink lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch of glam to her look.

Scarlett Johansson's Cannes 2025 red carpet appearance in a sans shoulder lavender Prada gown is fashion police approved.

