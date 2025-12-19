Hina Khan Reveals Her Family Has A History Of Cancer: "Never Thought It Was Going To Happen To Me"

Hina Khan was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024. Taking to her Instagram, the actor revealed the heartbreaking news to her fans. "Despite the challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well," read her statement.

From hospital visits and painful treatment to losing her hair to chemotherapy and overcoming fear in the hospital, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor continued to share her journey with her fans. Not only did she share the hard parts, but she also revealed how the support of her family and friends gave her hope in tough times.

In a recent interview, Hina Khan revealed that her family has a history of cancer. She appeared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast on YouTube, where she revealed that she used to perform self-exams.

Hina Khan's Family Has A History Of Cancer

Soha asked Hina how she knew about the screening and performing self-exams. "Where did that awareness come from?"

"Probably fear," replied Hina.

"Is there cancer in the family?" asked Soha. To this, Hina replied, "Yes."

Soha also confirmed whether the awareness about cancer was also passed on within the family. Hina said, "Because we have had a (family) history, we were aware of the fact that this is a possibility. But I never thought it was going to happen to me."

"But I was well aware, and of course, my doctor, my gynaecologist, and everyone played a part."

She also shared that she has come across two types of people. Some people have a fear which prevents not allow them from doing what is necessary, and they run away from scanning. She added that there are people like her who are driven by fear and go for scanning.

Hina Khan also shared that the moment she came to know about her diagnosis, instead of sulking, she started planning her finances and spoke to doctors about the treatment plans.

When Should You Get Scanned

The actor also shared that there are "crazy" people who go for scans every week. Dr Sewanti Limaye, Director of Medical and Precision Oncology, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, who was also a guest on Soha's show, added that while we don't need to go for scans every week, paranoid people are likely to survive amid the rising cancer cases.

"We have to be second-guessing ourselves, we have to really be watching ourselves," she added.

"If there is a symptom, a lump, or symptoms like fatigue or a change in period (cycle) among women. You just don't miss. You do go to the doctor, and you get yourself examined," the expert urged.

She also shared that if there is a family history of cancer, ideally, people should consider regular scanning 10 years earlier than the age the person was affected. If the person in the family had cancer at 40, others should consider getting scanned at 30.

Also Read | Sonali Bendre Shares She Survived An "Aggressive Cancer" That Was "Growing Fast"