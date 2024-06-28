Actor Hina Khan Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'Will Overcome This Challenge'

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

Television star Hina Khan, on Friday, revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and is being treated for it. On her Instagram handle, Ms Khan, 36, shared a lengthy note in which she said she's "determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease." Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

The actress added in her note, "I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings and love. Love, Hina."

Read Hina Khan's statement here:

Hina Khan, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months.

The actress has also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.