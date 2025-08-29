"Cancer Diagnosis Has Brought Us Closer": Tannishtha Chatterjee To NDTV On Her Bond With Hina Khan

On August 24, actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee shared an Instagram post revealing that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer eight months ago. She shared a picture of herself with a shaved head. In another group picture, she gave a loud shout-out to her girl gang, comprising actors Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Richa Chadha, Tanvi Azmi and others, celebrating sisterhood.

TV star and cancer survivor Hina Khan, who was not a part of the picture, has also had an impact on Tannishtha Chatterjee's journey as they both navigate life after getting diagnosed with the disease.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Tannishtha Chatterjee talks about her bond with Hina Khan, how her girl gang boosted her morale and how her 70-year-old mother and 9-year-old daughter reacted to the news of her being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

"Different Level Of Bonding With Hina Khan"

When we ask if she knew Hina Khan before, Tannishtha Chatterjee says, "We have been talking throughout my treatment. She's a sweetheart. I love her. She has been so beautiful... We knew each other before all these things happened to both of us.

"But this has brought us closer as we are experiencing very similar things. Hina is, definitely, another person who I have been talking to constantly. It's a very different level of bonding with her. Because we do understand each other."

After Tannishtha Chatterjee's announcement, Hina Khan shared a post for the actor on her Instagram Stories, which read, "You brave soul. You are absolutely incredible. I ain't saying much. We have spoken enough about it so many times. Just know that I am always, always there for you, healing and love."

Hina Khan, who is battling stage 3 breast cancer, revealed her diagnosis in a detailed Instagram post last year.

"Shabana Azmi, Tanvi, Sanjay Suri Visited Me Many Times At The Hospital"

Apart from Hina Khan, Tannishtha Chatterjee's big girl gang never let her feel alone in this battle. On Ganesh Chaturthi, Tannishtha Chatterjee paid a visit to Divya Dutta and Tanvi Azmi's homes to celebrate the festival. She later shared a post on Instagram with Urmila Matondar, Tanvi Azmi and others.

Talking about their solid support, Tannistha Chatterjee says, "They have been taking turns to come to the hospital. Shabana ji came to the hospital many times. Tanvi came so many times. Urmila and Divya also came. Everyone came. They have been visiting me regularly."

"Dipti Gupta, a very well known cinematographer, she has been such a rock-solid support, she has come so many times. Sanjay Suri, a very dear friend of mine, (Sanjay Suri and Tannishtha worked in the critically-acclaimed film Chauranga back in 2014) has come. He has also been a caregiver to his mum. There are many others who have taken turns to do this. I have never felt alone. For every chemo cycle, there were two-three people who would divide hours among themselves. They figured it out on their own. I was not telling people. They formed groups and have been there with me throughout. It felt wonderful," she tells NDTV.

"Used To Keep Reports In Car To Hide Them From Mum"

Tannishtha Chatterjee never thought that something like this could happen to her.

"I was so fit, I was overconfident about my health. I don't drink, don't smoke, and have a healthy lifestyle. I didn't think this could happen to me. Still, I was hit by it. It can happen to anybody," she recalls her initial reaction after being diagnosed with cancer.

Tannistha Chatterjee broke the news to her younger sister Syantani first. "My younger sister lives in New York. She has a daughter. The first person I spoke to after being diagnosed was my sister. For long time, I didn't tell anyone. I used to keep my reports in the car, and not bringing them home. But then at one point, I had to tell them. Not the exact details, because everyday I was getting bad reports.

"I was laughing, the reports didn't say anything negative. But for a change, positive means bad," Tannistha tells us.

Recalling her 70-year old mother's reaction, Tannistha Chatterjee says, "It was very tough on my mum. It still is. She has absorbed it now. She's better now. But it's still tough on her.

"My daughter is fine. She doesn't understand much. I sent her to my sister's place for four months when I was going through chemo sessions. She had a great time there. My niece is a six-and-a-half years old. So, they bond really well."

Tannistha Chatterjee keeps her spirits high to navigate the days of uncertainty. Some days are hard, some are harder. But the amount of love she has received in the last few months has restored her faith in humanity.

"I am amazed by people's love. And that's worth living," the Roam Rome Mein director smiles.

