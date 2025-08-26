Tannishtha Chatterjee, Battling Stage 4 Cancer, Finishes Shoot Of Directorial <i>Full Plate</i>: "Got Diagnosed..."

Two days after revealing her Stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer diagnosis, actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee shared with her Instagram fans that she has finished the shoot of her directorial Full Plate. The Parched actor also said that she was diagnosed earlier this year when the post-production of the film was going on in full swing.

What's Happening

Full Plate features Kirti Kulhari in the lead, with a supporting cast including Monica Dogra, Sharib Hashmi and Indraneil Sengupta.

The film will have a premiere at the Busan International film Festival 2025.

In a long note, Tannishtha Chatterjee summed up how she managed to finish the shoot while battling personal crisis after being diagnosed with cancer.

"So overwhelmed by all the love and good wishes I have received over the past two days. It's easy to feel like the world is all doom and gloom, but thank you for making me feel that it's not and that humanity still exists. I don't want this to sound like an award acceptance, speech. So please forgive me if it does sound so. In the middle of a really difficult personal journey, I somehow also managed to finish my film.-Full Plate- which I wrote and directed," she wrote.

"I got diagnosed right in the middle of the post production earlier this year. Despite everything I am so happy to share that Full Plate will have its world Premier at the Busan International film Festival 2025. This film is the result of pure grit and total commitment from the entire team who stood strong through not just my health crisis, but the incredible tough conditions under which we made this film," she continued.

Giving a shout out to her associates, Tannishtha Chatterjee wrote, "Needless to say Indie films are always a challenge to pull off, and this one really tested us. Huge thanks to Anup and Ashutosh, who came on board to backback us financially when we needed it most. And Shubha for bringing them on board. Kirti, Sharib, Monica, Indraneil and my whole cast and crew... what can I even say...this one is for everyone. Thanks Mohan and Ketki for starting the project. I love you."

About Cancer Diagnosis

In her previous post, Tannishtha said she had a tough time as she was entrusted with the responsibility of her 70-year-old mother and a 9 year old daughter while battling cancer.

An excerpt from her post read, "But this post is not about Pain.Its about love and strength.

It can't get worse than this. A 70yr old mother and 9 year all daughter .. both totally dependent on me. But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone. I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought , genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days."

Tannishtha Chatterjee's Work

She is known for her work in projects such as Shadows of Time, Brick Lane, Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid, Dekh Indian Circus, Bhopal: Prayer for Rain, Parched and Beyond the Clouds.

