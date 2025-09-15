Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Divya Dutta Celebrate Cancer Survivor Tannishtha Chatterjee Ahead Of Her Busan Journey

Tannishtha Chatterjee, who's battling stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer, will set off for the Busan International Film Festival to showcase her directorial venture Full Plate. Ahead of her journey, her girl gang celebrated her in the most adorable way.

Shabana Azmi shared a couple of group pictures on her Instagram. The pictures feature Tannishtha, Urmila Matondkar, Sandhya Mridul, Shahana Goswami, Divya Dutta, and Azmi herself.

The pictures show the big girl gang sharing a laugh together.

In another video, Tannishtha is seen cutting a cake while her friends cheer for her. She's been addressed as Tiger Tan.

For the unversed, Tannishtha finished the post-production of her film after her cancer diagnosis.

Shabana Azmi wrote in the caption, "To Tiger Tan as she heads to Busan International Film Festival with her directorial venture which she completed during her cancer treatment. You rock of Gibraltar."

Tannishtha On Female Bonding

During an interview with NDTV, Tannishtha spoke about how her girl gang stood by her during her tough journey. Talking about their solid support, Tannishtha Chatterjee says, "They have been taking turns to come to the hospital. Shabana ji came to the hospital many times. Tanvi came so many times. Urmila and Divya also came. Everyone came. They have been visiting me regularly."

"Dipti Gupta, a very well-known cinematographer, she has been such a rock-solid support, she has come so many times. Sanjay Suri, a very dear friend of mine, (Sanjay Suri and Tannishtha worked in the critically-acclaimed film Chauranga back in 2014) has come. He has also been a caregiver to his mum. There are many others who have taken turns to do this. I have never felt alone. For every chemo cycle, there were two-three people who would divide hours among themselves. They figured it out on their own. I was not telling people. They formed groups and have been there with me throughout. It felt wonderful," she tells NDTV.

Full Plate features Kirti Kulhari in the lead, with a supporting cast including Monica Dogra, Sharib Hashmi, and Indraneil Sengupta. The film will have its premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2025.