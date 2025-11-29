Urmila Matondkar Opens Up About <i>Rangeela</i> Being Remade: "The Movie Does Not Belong To You Anymore"

Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar-led Rangeela has been re-released in theatres in a 4K HD restored version on November 28, 2025. In a recent interview, Urmila opened up about the 1995 film being remade, responding that if anyone feels like doing so, they should go ahead.

What's Happening

Urmila Matondkar reiterated that cinema has never belonged to anybody when asked about Rangeela being remade.

Urmila Matondkar told Hindustan Times, "Each to their own. Cinema never belonged to anybody. In fact, nothing belongs to nobody. The movie doesn't belong to you anymore. Over the years, I have realised that the film is as much for every person who has seen it as it is for me. The minute I did it and put it on there on celluloid, I became a different person than the girl whom they are seeing on screen."

She continued, "So, it's really a little silly and childish to think obsessively about your roles or any work that you have done before. If anybody wants to do it, why not? The more the merrier, but it is up to people to judge how well or how good it is done. It's absolutely welcome."

Background

Rangeela was released on September 8, 1995, and was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film starred Matondkar alongside Aamir Khan.

Rangeela revolved around Matondkar's character Mili, a girl with dreams of becoming a famous actor. However, her life takes a turn when Raj Kamal (Jackie Shroff), a celebrated actor, and Munna (Aamir Khan), her childhood friend, both fall in love with her.

The film is also remembered for its popular songs, including Kya Kare, Tanha Tanha, Hai Rama, Mangta Hai Kya, and Pyaar Yeh Jaane Kaise, all of which remain evergreen hits.

The music was composed by the renowned composer AR Rahman.

It became a blockbuster at the box office and emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year in India.

