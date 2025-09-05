Urmila Matondkar Redefines Fashion In A Navy-Blue Mini Skirt And Striped Shirt At 51

Urmila Matondkar has proved yet again that style has no expiry date. At 51, the actress donned a mini skirt and looked radiant and fit as ever.

In her latest look, which Urmila Matondkar shared on Instagram, the Rangeela actor looked chic in a mini skirt that channels both confidence and elegance. She paired a navy-blue mini skirt with a crisp, striped shirt, which featured bold horizontal lines and a classic white collar, balancing a youthful silhouette with timeless style.

The white belt cinched at her waist accentuates her figure, while the neatly rolled-up sleeves add just the right dose of casual flair. The knee-high white socks teamed with studded heels make it a perfect "back-to-school" outfit.

Styled by Kunal Mundhe, Urmila Matondkar carried the outfit with poise. Her confidence, effortless styling, and the ease with which she pulls off the ensemble show that she isn't just wearing the clothes-she owns them.

The navy and white palette is a clever choice - it's crisp, nautical, and perfect for the season, aligning with her caption about stepping into September like a "boss lady".

For makeup, Urmila Matondkar wore a nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, and contour with a highlighter. The glossy pink lipstick complemented her overall look perfectly. She finished off her look with a neatly tied high ponytail.