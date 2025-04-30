Urmila Matondkar Marries Tradition With Trend In A Manish Malhotra Rose Gold Saree

Contrary to popular belief, sarees are not quintessentially traditional. The six-yard drape is incredibly versatile and can be styled in a modern way as well. And Urmila Matondkar is proof! Her latest avatar exudes ethnic brilliance by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Manish Malhotra recently posted a series of pictures on Instagram featuring Urmila Matondkar wrapped up in a luminous rose gold saree. The gorgeous creation was anything but mainstream. The actress ditched the typical blouse and instead opted for a contemporary corset top. The strapless number came with a structured fit, offering a sculptural finish, hugging her curves at all the right places. 3D floral appliqué work near the waist added a romantic flair to the overall look. Stone embellishments offered the perfect shiny flair.

The saree made with a sheer fabric was adorned with multiple sequins and sparkling elements around the borders. For all the fashion enthusiasts seeking some inspiration for the ultimate cocktail ensemble, look no further! Urmila carried the pallu unconventionally like a dupatta. Draped over her arm, it cascaded dramatically on the floor.

Complementing the gorgeous silhouette was Urmila Matondkar's bronzed glow. On a shimmery base, she went with a heavy play of blush and contour on the high points of her cheeks, defining her flawless complexion. Glossy brown lipstick suited the colour palette, while a silvery metallic eyeshadow contributed to the sleek finish. Wispy, mascara-coated faux lashes coupled with a classic stroke of eyeliner completed her eye makeup beautifully.

With her outfit stealing the spotlight and makeup being right on point, Urmila Matondkar decided to go subtle in the jewellery department. She chose to wear only pair of diamond studs for accessories, with her outfit taking the centre stage. The 51-year-old actress styled her tresses in an open, swept-back, slick look that was oh-so-edgy.

Urmila Matondkar is a through-and-through saree girl and we cannot get enough of her timeless grace.