Hina Khan Thanks Salman Khan For Supporting Ashnoor Kaur After Being Body-Shamed On <i> Bigg Boss 19</i>

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan thanked Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan for coming in support of contestant Ashnoor Kaur during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar after she faced body shaming inside the house.

Shedding light on the massive body-shaming the young woman have to face, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress penned an eloborate note on social media that read, "I waited for this WKV and that's why I didn't express my anger against those hurtful and insensitive things said against Ashnoor, Coz after knowing you for so many years, I knew this Week Justice will be Served by @beingsalmankhan..Thank you Salman for picking this up and handling this sensitive issue with utmost grace and appropriate empathy. You did it (sic)."

Hina praised Ashnoor for dealing with the situation with utmost grace. "A 21 year old girl is being shamed repeatedly for her height, weight and look on National Television by Another Bunch of Women, who have seen the world way more than her. #SHAME. I am beyond proud of @ashnoorkaur for handling the whole thing with so much poise, sensibility, clarity and maturity. Although she could have made a big issue out of it but She didn't do Any Drama, no fake tears, no sympathy, no unnecessary poking, or used this as an opportunity to grab cheap attention coz she's not desperate..That speaks for her character, values and culture instilled by her parents," she added.

Hina also pointed out how women undergo various health issues because of genes, affecting their appearance.

"Our Appearance, Looks and Health is just not an outcome of our life choices, sometimes, it's also our Genes. I know it too well. Remember, Women specially endure greater health issues because of Hormonal Imbalances. From Mood Swings, Fatigue, Insomnia, Irregular Menstruation, Weight Gain, Dry Skin, Weight Loss to Chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypo or hyper thyroid, infertility, obesity etc. We can't change our Genetics and we've got to bear the consequences. I know what it takes to battle against our own Genetic Susceptibility. It is life altering and massively depressive and restrictive. Ask me how it feels when it's in the GENES," she explained.

"You look so so pretty my gurl (red heart emoji)", Hina concluded.

Hina Khan and Ashnoor Kaur have worked together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ashnoor played Hina's daughter on the show and the duo remained in touch after the show. Hina Khan has always supported Ashnoor on Bigg Boss till now.