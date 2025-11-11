Hina Khan Sends Love To "OG Superman Of India" Dharmendra: "Coming To See You Soon"

Film icon Dharmendra is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. His son Sunny Deol and second wife Hema Malini were spotted at the hospital on Tuesday morning. Last night, several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda, visited the legendary actor.

Now, actress Hina Khan has shared a heartfelt post for Dharmendra on her Instagram Stories. The actress, who is currently battling stage 3 breast cancer, posted a screenshot from her video call with the veteran star. The throwback picture showed both Dharmendra and Hina flashing million-dollar smiles as they chatted.

In her caption, Hina simply wrote, “Dharam Ji,” and attached a folded hands emoji.

Instagram/Hina Khan

She captioned another screenshot from the video call, "When the OG superman of India appreciates your strength and journey and gives you his warmest blessings. Thank you for video calling Dharam uncle. I am coming to see you soon. And love you so so much (sic)."

Instagram/Hina Khan

Talking about Dharmendra's health update, the veteran actor is "recovering and responding to treatment," as confirmed by his son Sunny Deol's team on Tuesday.

The statement read, "Dharmendra is responding. Family is hoping for a miracle." This was the third official update shared by the Deol family on the same day.

Earlier, Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol had addressed the false rumours about her father's death circulating online. Sharing a note on Instagram, the actress clarified, “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery.” ​​

Hema Malini also stepped in to set the record straight. Taking to X, the actor and BJP MP dismissed the "false news" and reassured fans that Dharmendra is "responding to treatment and recovering."

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The project, released in February 2024, featured Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

