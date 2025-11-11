Hema Malini Blasts "False News" Reports About Dharmendra, Says Actor "Responding To Treatment"

Actor Hema Malini on Tuesday morning slammed "false news" reports about her husband and legendary actor Dharmendra's health amid unconfirmed reports of his death.

Hema Malini, in an X post, said Dharmendra (89) is "responding to treatment and recovering".

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," she wrote on the microblogging site.

Hema Malini's comments come soon after her daughter Esha Deol's. Esha Deol, the elder daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini (77), shared a statement on Instagram, denying reports of her father's death.

"The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery," read the Instagram post by Esha Deol, who also disabled the comments section.

Last night too, Hema Malini shared Dharmendra's health update on Instagram.

"I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery," she wrote.

On late Monday night, a statement from Dharmendra's elder son Sunny Deol, from his first wife Prakash Kaur, read, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy".

Dharmendra has been on ventilator support since November 10, sources close to the family told NDTV. He is admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after he complained of breathlessness.

Dharmendra's family members, including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, and film stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda visited the ailing actor at the hospital on Monday evening after news of his ill health went viral on social media.

