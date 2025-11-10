Salman Khan, Sunny Deol And Family Members Arrive At Hospital To Meet Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, leaving fans concerned about his health.

On Monday evening, his family members, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and his wife Tanya, were spotted arriving at the hospital.

A while ago, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also reached the hospital to check on Dharmendra's health.

As per the statement shared by Dharmendra's family, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. We request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."

More details regarding his health are awaited.

The 'He-Man' of Bollywood has a cinematic career spanning over six decades and has worked in more than 300 films.

Dharmendra is known for his memorable performances in films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, and Dharam Veer, among others.

In 2023, he was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar - a blend of comedy and romance starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple, Rocky and Rani.

He also starred in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He will next be seen in Ikkis.

