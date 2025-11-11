"Dharmendra Recovering, Pray For His Long Life," Says Sunny Deol In New Statement

Dharmendra, 89, is "recovering and responding to treatment," according to a statement shared by his son and actor Sunny Deol's team on Tuesday.

"Sir is recovering and responding to treatment, let's all pray for his good health and long life," read the statement issued by Sunny Deol's team.

This is the third statement from Dharmendra's family within a matter of hours.

After unconfirmed reports of Dharmendra's death started circulating on social media, his daughter Esha Deol released a statement on Instagram saying her father is "stable and recovering".

Soon after, Dharmendra's second wife and actor-BJP MP Hema Malini slammed the "false news" reports about her husband's health. Dharmendra is "responding to treatment and recovering," she added in her X post.

On Monday night, Sunny Deol, in a statement, asked people not to spread rumours about Dharmendra's health.

"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy," read the statement.

Dharmendra has been undergoing treatment at Breach Candy for several days now, with NDTV breaking the news of his hospitalisation on October 31. The actor, known for Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Satyakam, and Dharam Veer, will turn 90 on December 8.

Sunny Deol and Hema Malini were spotted at the medical facility on Tuesday morning. Last night, several film stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda, visited the screen icon at the hospital.

Dharmendra will next be seen in the war drama Ikkis, set to be released on December 25.