Hina Khan Accuses <i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Of Rigged Nominations: "Show Has Lost Its Charm"

This week's nomination task in Bigg Boss 19 was packed with entertainment and drama. The makers introduced a “chain reaction” task that allowed contestants to save or nominate their fellow housemates, but with a twist.

The task required contestants to open a locker with photos of participants inside. They had to decide whether to nominate or save the person in the frame. Many viewers and former contestants, including Hina Khan, claimed that the process was unfair and potentially staged. The actress even questioned the authenticity of the show's outcome.

Hina Khan Says, "Show Has Lost Its Charm"

In a post shared on X, Hina Khan wrote, “If fixed nominations had a FACE. Sabse pehle kisko bheja to open the box decides everything. Aur haan, box number choose karne ke baad kya peeche se tasveeren badli jaa rahi thi, humein kya pata. Janta jaan na chahti hai. This show has lost its charm sadly. Subhraatri. [The first person sent to open the box decides everything. And who knows if the pictures were being changed behind the scenes after choosing the box number. The audience deserves to know. Sadly, the show has lost its charm. Good night]."

Hina wasn't the only one who expressed skepticism about the task's legitimacy. Former contestant Manu Punjabi also raised concerns about the fairness of the process. In a video shared on YouTube, Manu implied that unpredictable situations on the show might not always be as genuine as they seem on television. Their comments have sparked a debate among fans, with many questioning whether the nomination process in Bigg Boss 19 was manipulated or truly based on chance.

The nomination task played out in a chain sequence. It started with Kunickaa Sadanand drawing Gaurav's name among the chits bearing all the contestants' name. He was the first one to choose a locker, which drew Nehal Chudasama's picture. The Anupamaa actor nominated Nehal, who went on to save Amaal Malik in the next round. Further, Amaal saved Shehbaaz Badesha and Shehbaaz nominated Pranit More.

The comedian then chose to save Abhishek Bajaj, who nominated Baseer Ali. In retaliation, Baseer nominated Gaurav, after which the chain was halted and the contestants nominated for eviction were Nehal, Baseer, Gaurav and Pranit.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 premieres on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV.

