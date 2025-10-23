"<i>Dosti Humari Khatam</i>": On <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>, Neelam Giri Attacks Tanya Mittal Over Two-Facedness

Contestants inside the Bigg Boss house have completed more than 60 days on the show, except for Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar becuase they were wild card entries. Over the span of two months, we have seen one friendship standing the test of time, and that is - Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri.

However, Mittal's recent twist in the game has brought their friendship to the verge of breaking. In the past few days, Mittal has befriended Farrhana Bhatt, who tore apart Giri's letter from her family and fought with her in the last episode.

"Dosti Khatam Ho Jati Hai," Said Neelam While Questioning Tanya's Duplicity

In the recent clip shared on the official Instagram handle of JioHotstar reality, Giri can be seen questioning Mittal's duplicity. She said, "Mereko dosti me doglaipanti bilkul bhi nahi chahie. Dosti ek dam ho jati hai waha jake [I don't appreciate two-facedness in friendship. The friendship breaks from that point on]".

"Chalo dosti humari bhi khatam aaj ke baad [from today onwards, our friendship is also over]," replied Mittal, and it shocked Giri.

Neelam Giri is tired of Tanya Mittal's two-facedness. Photo: Neelam Giri/ Instagram

Tanya Mittal Charges At Nehal Chudasama, "Nehal Chup Ho Jaa"

Giri is feeling betrayed because Mittal has befriended Bhatt, who had made her cry. She asked her the reason for this new friendship. "Tu isse [Farrhana] kyun baat karti hai? Mujhe bata [Tell me why do you talk to her]".

Amid this, you can see Amaal Mallik standing up for Giri and asking, "Jo Neelam ka nahi ho sakta, wo humari kyun hogi [If she could not stay loyal to Neelam, who would she remain loyal to us]?"

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama also questioned Mittal and called her names. Mallik asked, "Ab tereko maza aa raha hai ki sab tere baare me baat kar rhe hain Tanya [Are you enjoying the fact that the entire house is talking about you Tanya]?"

Chudasama added, "Ab victim card play karegi [She will play the victim card now]".

Hearing this, Mittal charged at her, "Nehal chup ho jaa. Sun rahi hoon tabse. Chup [Nehal shut up. I have been listening to everybody for far too long. Shut up]!"

Amid growing tension and changing relationship dynamics inside Bigg Boss's house, it will be interesting to see the issues that Salman Khan will address in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

