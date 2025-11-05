<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Amaal Mallik Slams Tanya Mittal, "<i>Dosti Nibhane Ke Liye</i>, Acting <i>Ki Hai</i>"

Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its finale, with a sudden change in the bonds between the contestants. As the makers released a new promo, we get to see the altered dynamics between Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal. The singer can be seen slamming her during a task, leaving the latter in an unexpected emotional state.

The latest promo for the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 gives a sneak peek at Amaal Mallik's brutal confessions during the ration task. The video begins with the narration, which can be heard as “Aaj ration ka din hai toh filhaal aapko uske liye thore se blanks fill karne honge (Today is ration day, so for now, you'll have to fill in a few blanks for that),” while all the contestants can be seen entering the activity room together.

At the same time, Amaal slams Tanya, saying, “Mujhe nhi lagta ki aap ek sachche aur achche insaan hai. Itna jo aapne propaganda phaelaya hai sachchai ka, achchai ka, mujhe bilkul lagta hai ki aapne jhoot phaelaya hai. (I don't think you're a truthful and good person. With all the propaganda you've spread about truth and goodness, I absolutely feel like you've spread lies.)”

The music composer continued, “Shayad mere saath achchi dosti nibhane ke liye, acting ki hai kya mujhe pata nhi hai. Yaani itna phekna, ek stand toh lo. (Maybe you're acting to maintain a good friendship with me, or not, I don't know. I mean, you're just saying so much, at least take a stand.)”

Amaal's accusations apparently shook her to the core. Reacting to his statements, Tanya said, “Sahi dekh raha hai nah bilkul, bilkul sachchi nhi lagi kabhi tujhe? (Are you seeing things correctly? Didn't you ever find me to be truthful?”

To this, the singer nodded in affirmation, leaving the spiritual influencer teary-eyed. While taking off his tinted glasses to showcase his style and wit, Amaal added, "Bilkul sahi se dekh raha hu (I'm seeing things absolutely correctly)."

As the viewers get to see a glimpse of how Amaal and Tanya's friendship was falling apart in the Bigg Boss 19 house, the video was captioned as “Ration task bana emotional task! Amaal aur Tanya ke beech hua matbhed, aur ho gayi aansuon ki barish. (Ration task becomes an emotional task! Amaal and Tanya have a disagreement, leaving her in tears.)”

Watch the video:

In contrast to the music composer's statement for Tanya, in a previous episode of Bigg Boss 19, the spiritual influencer had confessed her feelings for Amaal.