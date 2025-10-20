<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Pranit More Accuses Nehal Chudasama Of Creating A "Fake Love Angle" With Baseer Ali

If there is one show that knows how to keep its audience hooked week after week, it is Bigg Boss. The reality show has built its reputation on drama, unexpected twists and unfiltered emotions – and Season 19 is no different. Every day, something new unfolds inside the house, from heated arguments to emotional breakdowns to surprising alliances.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, the housemates were joined by the cast of Thamma – Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui – who brought a festive vibe to the Bigg Boss stage.

But what really caught everyone's attention was a chat between contestants Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj.The conversation was about their fellow housemate, Nehal Chudasama. During their interaction, Pranit accused Nehal of trying to create a “fake love angle” with Baseer Ali to stay in the game.

It all began when Abhishek Bajaj said, “Maine notice kiya Nehal ne Farhana ka haath apne shoulder se hataa diya taki usko single shot mile, and Nehal ka last thing iss show mein ab bas love angle hi raha hai Baseer ke saath. [I noticed that Nehal moved Farhana's hand off her shoulder so that she could get a single shot, and now the only thing left for Nehal in this show is the love angle with Baseer.]”

Ashnoor Kaur quickly agreed, adding, “Yes, I agree, I've noticed the same many times.”

Pranit More then joined in, saying, “Her last thing to do now is play a love angle with Baseer as she has no other reason to fight on. At least Farhana fights on multiple reasons, but it's not the same with Nehal, so she will do the love angle thing for sure.”

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24. The show airs on Colors TV. Viewers can also stream the episodes on JioHotstar.