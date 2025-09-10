Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi To Host <i>Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar</i> As Salman Khan Shoots For <i>Battle Of Galwan</i>

Bigg Boss and Salman Khan have long gone hand in hand, with his presence becoming an inseparable part of the show's identity. Having hosted the reality show for 15 consecutive years, Salman has shaped Weekend Ka Vaar into an unmissable spectacle. However, this weekend, viewers will see a surprising twist as he steps away from the Bigg Boss stage, and two popular Bollywood stars take over.

What's Happening

According to India Today, for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Arshad Warsi will return as host after nearly 18 years.

Fans will recall that Arshad was the very first face of Bigg Boss when he hosted its debut season. This time, he will be joined by his Jolly LLB 3 co-star Akshay Kumar. Together, the duo is expected to add their humor to the show, while also shaking things up inside the house with new segments and light-hearted banter.

The change comes as Salman Khan is currently in Ladakh shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Due to his packed schedule, he will miss this week's shoot, paving the way for Arshad and Akshay to step in.

While fans will certainly miss Salman's stern but entertaining hosting style, it will be interesting to see how Arshad handles the contestants and whether he brings the same intensity when it comes to giving feedback.

Background

Salman Khan's bond with Bigg Boss began in Season 4 and has since grown into the longest association for any host in the show's history. Over the years, he has become the face of the franchise, known for his sharp reprimands, witty interactions, and occasional soft-hearted gestures toward the housemates.

This season too, Salman has been actively engaging with contestants, even calling out inappropriate behaviour. Just last week, he pulled up Amaal Mallik for using abusive language and urged Gaurav Khanna to participate more actively in the game.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar are busy promoting their film Jolly LLB 3. The much-awaited trailer of the courtroom comedy has just been released, and the film is slated to hit cinemas on September 19.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Producer Rishi Negi Says Strict Protocols In Place For Salman Khan: "We Have Beefed Up Security Because Of Threats..."