<i>Bigg Boss</i> Producer Rishi Negi Says Strict Protocols In Place For Salman Khan: "We Have Beefed Up Security Because Of Threats..."

Bigg Boss has remained one of the most talked-about shows on Indian television for nearly two decades. Hosted by Salman Khan since 2010, it has only grown in scale and reach over the years, spawning multiple OTT editions and regional language spin-offs. With Season 19 currently airing, SCREEN spoke to Endemol India CEO Rishi Negi, who offered a rare behind-the-scenes look at how the world of Bigg Boss operates.

What's Happening

The latest season of Bigg Boss has brought in several new themes and production upgrades. But beyond the glitz and drama inside the house, one of the biggest priorities for the makers has been security, especially in light of recent threats directed at Salman Khan.

Rishi explained that over the last two and a half years, security protocols have been tightened considerably. "We have beefed up security because of threats to Salman Khan. We don't get live audiences on the show now when Salman Khan is there. Also, there is a very strict protocol about the people who come on the show. For everyone we hire, whether on a permanent basis, temporary, or vendor basis, we do a strict background check on them," he said.

The production itself is massive in scale. According to Rishi, nearly 600 people are employed across three shifts, ensuring the show runs round-the-clock. "We have close to 600 people in our workforce. There are 3 shifts, and we work 24X7. There is fair representation of women in the workforce. When it comes to content security and on-ground logistics, we are absolutely uncompromising, both are top priorities," he explained.

Background

Bigg Boss was first brought to India by Endemol in 2006 as a "social experiment" aimed at exploring human behaviour under surveillance. Over the years, it has evolved into one of the biggest reality show brands in the country. Its success owes much to its constant reinvention.

Rishi also spoke about the unique challenges of running a show that is constantly evolving depending on contestants' behaviour. With over 200 cameras capturing every move inside the house, editors and production teams must work in real-time to shape storylines.

"You can never script this show, because the content flow depends on how the contestants react, and the story flows basis their reaction. Sometimes we plan something, but then a big thing happens in the house and we have to scrap our plan and devise a new one around the situation," he shared.

The show's hosting journey itself has been interesting. From Arshad Warsi in Season 1 to Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan in later editions, Bigg Boss eventually found its most consistent face in Salman Khan, who has now hosted the show for more than a decade. Rishi revealed that Salman is actively involved in shaping the show, often sitting in on meetings and offering casting suggestions, though the final decisions are always made by the producers.

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm every Monday to Sunday.

