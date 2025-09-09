Salman Khan Begins Shooting For <i>Battle Of Galwan</i> In Ladakh, Drops First Photo From Set

Salman Khan is juggling the shooting of Bigg Boss 19 and his upcoming movie Galwan.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film. The picture shows him peeking through the clapperboard. The 86th scene from the film is a close-up shot of the actor giving his first take.

Salman can be seen dressed in combat fatigues, featuring a jacket with insignia and other layers of the old Personal Camouflage Disruptive Pattern Material (PC DPM). Since the Galwan stand-off happened in 2020-2021, the character has been dressed accordingly. PC DPM was later replaced by the New Battle Dress Uniform (NBDU) of the INCAM (Indian National Camouflage).

The new uniform was unveiled on January 15, 2022, during the 74th Army Day Parade in New Delhi. The pattern was designed in collaboration with NIFT.

The picture also features a wound running down the actor's face. He wrote in the caption, "#BattleOfGalwan".

The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China, on June 15, 2020, during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. This was the deadliest India-China face-off in over four decades, escalating tensions and prompting both nations to increase troop deployments and engage in diplomatic talks to avoid further conflict.

Currently, India and China have mended their relationship and have opened multiple diplomatic channels, as India also struggles against tariffs imposed by the USA, China's arch-rival in the West.

