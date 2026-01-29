When AR Rahman Called Arijit Singh "Reckless": "He Works From His Village Which Is Cool"

Arijit Singh has announced that he's stepping away from playback singing via a social media post on January 27. Ever since the announcement, his fans and social media have gone into a frenzy, speculating on what made him take this decision. Old interviews of his (which are limited in number) and those of music industry people have gone viral, suggesting that Arijit Singh has been in the process of quitting for many years.

Recently, AR Rahman shared his thoughts on Arijit Singh during an interview with BBC Asian Network. He called the singer "reckless," adding, "He's a great musician."

"He's a great musician. He's a producer; he knows the art of producing... and he is reckless also—like working from his village, which is very cool," AR Rahman shared.

Asked about their best collaboration, Rahman said, "Oh God, Tum Hi Ho, I think." Tum Hi Ho, picturised on Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, is from Imtiaz Ali's 2015 film Tamasha. Arijit Singh collaborated with Alka Yagnik for the first time on this song.

Asked how it feels to see those artistes—whom Rahman has watched grow over the years—the music legend said, "I love that. I think any success of any musician is success for music itself. And particularly fighting this whole stigma—'Oh, musicians are bad people; they are debauched; they are drinking and smoking'—all that stuff from the previous generation. We are losing that, and we have younger role models like, you know, Shreya [Ghoshal] and Arijit, and all of them are clean and giving so much to people. That's a good thing. I feel proud of them."

What Arijit Singh Wrote in His Post

"Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey," Arijit Singh wrote on his Instagram feed.

Arijit Singh's Hit Songs

For more than a decade, Arijit Singh has established himself as the undisputed king of melody and heartbreak for new generations.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Arijit has remained composers' first choice over the years.

His hit songs include Tum Hi Ho, Laal Ishq, Raabta, Kabira, Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse, and Aaj Phir, to name a few.