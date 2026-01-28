Arijit Singh To Join Politics After Quitting Playback Singing? What Sources Told NDTV

Arijit Singh, one of the most celebrated playback singers of this generation, has shocked fans across age groups with his social media announcement of quitting playback singing on January 27. His post triggered a flood of speculation among fans about what he will do next.

NDTV has learnt exclusively that singer Arijit Singh is considering launching a political party. However, the launch of his political party will not be immediate and will most likely not be part of the 2026 Bengal Assembly Elections. Bengali film industry insiders tell us that Arijit might consider fighting elections at a grassroots level first.

While details of his political aspirations are closely guarded, sources close to the singer revealed that he has already initiated the process of transitioning his career into the political arena.

Despite earning crores a year, Arijit Singh leads a humble life in his hometown of Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal.

What Arijit Singh Wrote in His Post

"Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey," Arijit Singh wrote on his Instagram feed.

Reactions from Music Fraternity

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu commented, "I am really sad to hear this because your voice and talent are one in a million. I always loved your voice, and I always admired you as a person. So proud of you—you have the guts to announce this at such a young age. God bless you, and I know you are a huge global star."

Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "It's the start of a new phase of @arijitsingh and I am truly excited to hear, listen and experience what this genius churns out!! I can never call this the end of an era. An artist of his calibre can never be defined by the traditional means and medium and be boxed in to fit in the set formula. Time to soar higher my dear Arijit."

Rapper Badshah wrote, "Sadiyon mein ek (one in a century)."

B Praak kept his message short and simple: "Fan for life."

Amaal Mallik, who recently appeared on Bigg Boss 19, wrote, "So lost after hearing this... I don't get it, but I respect your decision! Just know that I was, I am, and will always remain an Arijit Singh fan."

Echoing similar sentiments, Armaan Malik wrote, "Love and respect, always. Thank you for giving your everything to the craft."

Arijit Singh's Hit Songs

For more than a decade, Arijit Singh has established himself as the undisputed king of melody and heartbreak for new generations.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Arijit has remained composers' first choice over the years.

His hit songs include Tum Hi Ho, Laal Ishq, Raabta, Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse, and Aaj Phir, to name a few.