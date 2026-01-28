<i>Border 2</i> Actor Diljit Dosanjh Says Didn't Have Money To Watch <i>Border</i>

Border 2 is making waves at the box office since its release. The film has minted Rs 196 crore in the domestic market within five days. Diljit Dosanjh, who plays Air Force officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in the film, shared a video on his Instagram feed, revealing his thoughts on the original Border.

What Diljit Said in the Video

Diljit relived the days of the Border craze and revealed when he first watched the film.

"Shor bahut tha ki Border aayi hai—matlab poore desh mein shor tha ki Border aayi hai. Tab gharwale aise theatre mein jaane bhi nahi dete the. Humare paas koi aise paise bhi nahi the ki hum theatre mein dekhein. Maine phir TV par dekhi thi jab Border aayi thi (There was so much buzz when Border was released—it felt like the whole country was talking about it. Back then, our family wouldn't even allow us to go to the theatre. We also didn't have the money to watch it in cinemas. So I ended up watching Border on television when it was aired)," he shared.

"Toh hum wait hi kar rahe the, kab aayegi aur kab dekhenge. Do-teen baar dekhi hai maine Border, kyunki yeh ek aisi film hai—mujhe lagta hai yeh humare desh ki film hai. Aur lagbhag sabne dekhi hai, isliye iska bahut shor tha (So we just kept waiting, wondering when it would finally come on TV and when we'd get to watch it. I've seen Border two or three times because it's one of those films that truly feels like it belongs to our country. Almost everyone has watched it, which is why there was so much buzz around it)," he added.

Sharing an anecdote about a Border fan, he said, "Mujhe yaad hai, humare mohalle mein ek banda dekh kar aaya tha. Usne bataya tha ki matlab bahut log enjoy kar rahe the, film ka kamaal ka mahaul tha theatre mein. Toh uski baatein sunkar main bahut excited ho gaya tha ki jab bhi TV pe aayegi, main zaroor dekhunga (I remember someone from our neighbourhood had gone to watch it. He told us how people were really enjoying the film and how the atmosphere in the theatre was incredible. Listening to him made me so excited that I decided I would definitely watch it whenever it came on TV)."

Expressing his humility and gratitude for being part of the film, Diljit said, "Toh maine TV par dekhi. Bhaji, abhi jo meri feeling hai na, woh yeh hai ki jo Bhagwan de raha hai, main le raha hoon. Main apne aapko laayak nahi samajhta iske liye ki main is film ka hissa ban paoon. Lekin jo bhi Bhagwan de raha hai, uska shukr hai (So I watched it on television. Brother, the way I feel right now is that I'm simply accepting whatever God is giving me. I don't consider myself worthy of being part of a film like this, but I am grateful for whatever God has given me)."

Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, directed by JP Dutta. Helmed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 retains Sunny Deol from the original film. He is joined by Ahaan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.