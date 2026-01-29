Sunny Deol Recreates His Iconic Dialogue After <i>Border 2</i> Success: "<i>Aawaz Kahan Tak Gayi</i>?"

Sunny Deol's Border 2 is currently enjoying a spectacular run at the box office. The film has already surpassed the Rs 200 crore milestone since its release on January 23. Now, Sunny has reacted to the film's success in his latest Instagram post.

The actor shared a video that featured him sitting on a rock in a snowy landscape. Reciting his dialogue from the film, he said, "Aawaz kahan tak gayi? Aapke dilo tak. Aapko meri Border bohot pasand aayi. (Where did the sound reach? To your hearts. You liked my border very much.) Thank you very much. Love you all."

Reacting to the post, Sunny's brother, Bobby Deol, and their half-sister, Esha Deol, shared red heart emojis. Sunny's son, Karan Deol, also dropped a red heart. Rahul Dev reacted with a red heart and raised-hands emojis, while Mona Singh - who plays Sunny's love interest in Border 2 - also shared red hearts.

As Border 2 delivered a stellar box office performance, speculation around the third instalment in the series has gathered momentum. Producer Bhushan Kumar has shared some updates on the franchise's next chapter.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhushan said, "Obviously, it is such a big franchise. If you bring something back after almost 30 years and it is getting so much love, we will definitely take it forward."

Border 3 will once again be a joint venture between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and JP Dutta, along with Nidhi Dutta's JP Films. Although the project is being discussed, it is still in its early stages and has not entered pre-production yet. The director for the film has not been finalised either.

Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is based on real-life events from the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The plot depicts the combined operations of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy during the conflict.

