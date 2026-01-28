The JEE (Main) examination conducted on January 28, 2026, in the evening shift was of moderate difficulty overall, with a clear variation across subjects. Mathematics emerged as the most difficult and time-consuming, while Chemistry was easy, and Physics fell in the moderate range. The paper maintained a balanced distribution of questions and covered a wide range of chapters across all three subjects.

Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering) at Aakash Educational Services Limited, told that the paper was well-structured and aligned with the prescribed syllabus, offering a fair test of both conceptual understanding and problem-solving skills.

Physics

The Physics section was of moderate difficulty, with questions drawn from almost all major chapters. Mechanics had a reasonable presence, while Electromagnetism carried slightly higher weightage. Optics and Waves featured fewer questions. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were also included. Some questions were time-consuming and required strong conceptual clarity along with accurate calculations.

Chemistry

The Chemistry section ranged from easy to moderate. Questions were evenly spread across Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry, with a marginally higher emphasis on Organic Chemistry. Several questions were statement-based and closely followed NCERT concepts, making this section highly scoring for students with thorough syllabus coverage.

Mathematics

Mathematics was moderate to difficult and proved to be the most challenging section. The paper covered the full syllabus, with higher weightage from Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra. Topics such as 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had average representation. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while Coordinate Geometry maintained moderate presence. Lengthy calculations and tricky problem-solving made time management difficult for many candidates.

Overall Difficulty Order

Based on student feedback, the relative difficulty level of the sections was:

Mathematics > Physics > Chemistry