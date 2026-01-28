JEE Main 2026 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 today, January 29, for candidates appearing for B.Arch (Paper 2A) and B.Planning (Paper 2B). This exam marks the final paper of the JEE Main 2026 January session. Despite being the last paper, the NTA has made it clear that all examination rules and protocols will be strictly followed.
Candidates appearing for today's exam are advised to familiarize themselves with all exam day instructions, reporting times, exam schedule, and paper pattern in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles or stress.
The exam is being conducted under strict supervision, and all candidates must follow the guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency. The exam is being held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across two sessions: the first session in January and the second in April.
JEE Main 2026 LIVE Updates: Track all latest updates on the Session 1 Paper 2 exam for Jan 29 2026
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: The Exam Centre Gates Are Closing Now
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: Entry Gate To Close At 8:30 for Exam
Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2026 Shift 1 are required to report to their examination centres early as the entry process has begun. The entry to the exam centre will close strictly at 8:30 am, after which no candidate will be allowed inside.
JEE Main 2026 Exam Live: List Of Items Not Allowed In The Exam Hall
Electronic Devices - Mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, earphones, or any electronic gadgets.
Study Material or Written Notes - Any form of paper, notes, etc is not allowed.
Avoid wearing Accessories and Jewellery - Candidates should avoid wearing rings, bracelets, chains, underwired bras, or metal accessories, as they will create issues during security checks.
JEE Main 2026 Exam Live: Session 1 B.Arch (Paper 2A) and B.Planning (Paper 2B)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is holding JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 today, January 29, for B.Arch (Paper 2A) and B.Planning (Paper 2B) candidates. The exam is being conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm.
JEE Main 2026 Exam Live: Reporting Time For Shift 1
JEE Main Exam 2026 Live: Documents Required For Today’s Exam
1. A hard copy of the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 2 admit card
2. One original and valid government-issued photo ID
3. A passport-size photograph affixed to the admit card
4. Two extra passport-size photographs matching the one submitted in the application form
JEE Main 2026 Live: Section-Wise Difficulty Explained
The JEE (Main) examination conducted on January 28, 2026, in the evening shift was of moderate difficulty overall, with a clear variation across subjects. Mathematics emerged as the most difficult and time-consuming, while Chemistry was easy, and Physics fell in the moderate range. The paper maintained a balanced distribution of questions and covered a wide range of chapters across all three subjects.
Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering) at Aakash Educational Services Limited, told that the paper was well-structured and aligned with the prescribed syllabus, offering a fair test of both conceptual understanding and problem-solving skills.
Physics
The Physics section was of moderate difficulty, with questions drawn from almost all major chapters. Mechanics had a reasonable presence, while Electromagnetism carried slightly higher weightage. Optics and Waves featured fewer questions. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were also included. Some questions were time-consuming and required strong conceptual clarity along with accurate calculations.
Chemistry
The Chemistry section ranged from easy to moderate. Questions were evenly spread across Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry, with a marginally higher emphasis on Organic Chemistry. Several questions were statement-based and closely followed NCERT concepts, making this section highly scoring for students with thorough syllabus coverage.
Mathematics
Mathematics was moderate to difficult and proved to be the most challenging section. The paper covered the full syllabus, with higher weightage from Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra. Topics such as 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had average representation. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while Coordinate Geometry maintained moderate presence. Lengthy calculations and tricky problem-solving made time management difficult for many candidates.
Overall Difficulty Order
Based on student feedback, the relative difficulty level of the sections was:
Mathematics > Physics > Chemistry
JEE Main 2026 Live: Paper Analysis To Be Out Soon
The JEE Main January 28 exam shift 2 paper analysis will be released here soon.
JEE Main Exam 2026 Live: Chemistry Paper Analysis (Shift 1)
JEE Main 2026 Exam Live: Physics Paper Analysis (Shift 1)
The Physics section was on the easier side. Questions were asked from almost all major chapters, with a higher number from Electromagnetism, while Optics and Waves had relatively fewer. Mechanics had an average representation. A few questions were time-consuming, but overall the section was manageable. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were also adequately represented.
JEE Main Exam 2026 Live: Mathematics Paper Analysis (Shift 1)
The Mathematics section was moderate to difficult and the most time-consuming, says Ajay Sharma. Questions were well spread across the syllabus, with higher weightage from Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra. Topics like 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had an average presence. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while Coordinate Geometry maintained moderate representation. The lengthy calculations and tricky problems made this section the toughest of all. (Shift 1 Paper Analysis)
JEE Main 2026 Exam Live: Evening Shift Concludes, Students Review, Paper Analysis Here
The evening shift for the BE/BTech paper has concluded. The student reviews and paper analysis for the second shift will be shared here soon.
JEE Main Exam 2026 Live: When Will Result Be Out?
The JEE Main January session examination result will be released on February 12, 2026.
JEE Main 2026 Exam Live: Shift 2 Exam To End Soon
The shift 2 examination is currently underway and will complete at 6 pm. Student reactions will be shared once the exam is over.
JEE Main Exam 2026 Live: Shift 1 Chemistry Paper Analysis Full
JEE Main 2026 Live Updates: B Planning And B Arch Exams On January 29, Check Timings
JEE Main 2026 candidates will continue their entrance exams with Paper 2B (B Planning) scheduled for January 29. The first shift for Paper 2B will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Students appearing for both Paper 2A and 2B (B Arch and B Planning) will have their first shift on the same day from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Aspirants are advised to check their exam centres and adhere strictly to the reporting times to ensure a smooth examination process.
JEE Main 2026 Exam Live: Physics Paper Analysis
JEE Main Exam 2026 Live: Shift 1 Paper Analysis
The January 28 morning-shift paper was reported to be of moderate to difficult level. Among the three subjects, the Mathematics section was lengthy and time-consuming, while Physics turned out to be the easiest of all, and Chemistry was almost at the same level as Physics. Overall, the paper was well-balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage.
JEE Main Exam Live 2026: CBT Type Exam
The exam is being held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
JEE Main 2026 Exam Live: Shift 2 Exam Begins
The second shift JEE Main 2026 BE/BTech examination has begun.
JEE Mains 2026 Exam Live: Gates Are Closed For Shift 2
JEE Mains 2026 Exam Live: JEE Main Session 1 Results To Be Out In February
The exam is being conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two sessions. The first session has been scheduled for January, while the second session will be held in April.
The results for the January session will be out on February 12, 2026.
JEE Main session 2 is scheduled for April 1-10, 2026. The results for session 2 will be announced by April 20, 2025.
JEE Mains 2026 Exam Live: Day 5 Shift 1 Paper Analysis For Mathematics
Mathematics
JEE Mains 2026 Exam Live: Day 5 Shift 1 Paper Analysis For Chemistry
Chemistry
JEE Mains 2026 Exam Live: Day 5 Shift 1 Paper Analysis For Physics
Physics
JEE Mains 2026 Exam Live: Overall Well-Balanced Paper, Says Expert
According to Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited, the JEE (Main) paper conducted on January 28, 2026 (Morning Shift) was of moderate to difficult level. Among the three subjects, Mathematics was the most difficult and time-consuming, while Chemistry and Physics were of almost equal difficulty. The paper was overall well-balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage. The lengthy and calculation-intensive Mathematics section made it challenging to complete the paper within the given time.
JEE Mains 2026 Exam Live: "Moderate Difficulty Paper": JEE Aspirant
The Shift 1 paper was of moderate difficulty, said Ankur Singh, who sat for the BE/BTech. exam today, January 28.
"Overall, the paper was good and of moderate difficulty. The Mathematics section was quite lengthy. The Physics section was tough, while Chemistry was comparatively easy. If your basics are clear, the exam can be very beneficial, and you can score well, especially if you attempted all the Chemistry questions properly. Mathematics was really tough, whereas the Physics and Chemistry portions were easy, with Chemistry being very easy." Ankur said.
JEE Main 2026 Exams Live: Student Reactions On Shift 1 Examination
Aashutosh Kumar Ojha, a student who appeared for the Shift 1 examination, said that candidates with a strong understanding of Class 11 fundamentals would find the BE/BTech paper easy.
"After attempting the exam, I felt that the paper was overall moderate. If your Class 11th basics are clear, the paper can be quite easy. The Mathematics section was largely calculative, with most questions coming from the Class 11th syllabus. Physics was mostly formula-based and straightforward. In Chemistry, the organic section was very easy to attempt, while the inorganic part was of moderate difficulty", Aashutosh said.
JEE Mains 2026 Exam Live: Items Allowed In Exam Hall
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: First Shift Paper Analysis Soon
The paper analysis of first shift JEE Mains examination will be shared here soon.
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: Students reactions soon
The JEE Main 2026 January 28 Shift 1 exam has concluded, and student reactions are expected shortly.
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: Exam Ends For Shift 1
The first shift of the JEE Mains Session 1 day 5 exam has concluded now. Candidates have now wrapped up for the first shift and are exiting the examination centers.
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: Students Wrapping Up for Shift 1
Students are preparing to wrap up their examination and are exiting the exam center.
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: First Shift Exam To Conclude At 12 PM
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: Marking scheme for Physics/ Chemistry/ Mathematics
Section A
This section will contain 20 questions from each subject.
Each question will have four options, of which only one will be correct.
Candidates are instructed to perform calculations using the constants (if available) provided in the questions.
Answers will be evaluated according to the following marking scheme:
4 marks will be awarded for each correct answer.
No marks will be awarded or deducted for questions that are skipped or marked for review.
1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
Section B
This section will contain 5 questions from each subject, and attempting all questions is mandatory.
Answers in this section must be entered in numerical form only.
Candidates must perform calculations using the constants (if any) provided in the questions. Answers must be rounded off to the nearest integer.
To enter an answer, candidates must use the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad to enter the correct integer value in the designated space.
Questions in this section will be evaluated according to the following marking scheme:
Each correct answer will carry 4 marks.
No marks will be awarded or deducted for questions left unanswered or marked for review.
A negative marking of 1 mark will apply for each incorrect answer.
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: Paper 1 BE/BTech Exam Underway
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: How NTA Calculates JEE Main Scores
As the question papers of JEE Main are different in each session, the National Testing Agency (NTA) employs a percentile-based normalisation system to maintain the fairness of the exam.
The JEE Main scorecard displays NTA scores for each subject and an overall percentile. The percentile score indicates the candidate's performance in comparison to other candidates. For instance, if a candidate's percentile score is 70, it means that the candidate has scored better than or equal to 70 per cent of the total candidates whereas 30 per cent of the candidates have scored higher.
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: Students Not Allowed To Peek During Exam
Students are not allowed to peek, interact, talk, whisper, cheat, write on hands/desks or assist others during the exam.
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: Prohibited Items In Exam Centre
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: Exam begins For Shift 1
JEE Main Jan 28 Shift 1 exam starts at 9 am.
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: Entry Gate Closes For Shift 1 Exam
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: Entry Gate To Close At 8:30 for shift 1
Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2026 Shift 1 are required to report to their examination centres early as the entry process has begun. The entry to the exam centre will close strictly at 8:30 am, after which no candidate will be allowed inside.
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: Entry Begins For Shift 1
Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper-1 started arriving at their exam centres as scheduled, with entry and document verification for Shift 1 opening early between 7:00 am and 8:30 am, ahead of the 9:00 am exam.
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: Reporting Time For Shift 1
JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Live: Reporting Shift Time and Reporting Time
The JEE Main 2026 examination for B.Tech and BE scheduled on January 28 will be held in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.