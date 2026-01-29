Imtiaz Ali's Next Film With Diljit Dosanjh To Now Release On June 12

Imtiaz Ali's next film with Diljit Dosanjh has received a new release date. The makers announced on Thursday that the movie will hit theatres on June 12, 2026.

About Imtiaz Ali's Next Film

Imtiaz Ali's upcoming project has been postponed. Earlier, the film was slated to release in April 2026, but the makers have now shifted the release date to June 12, 2026.

Applause Entertainment's official post read, "Imtiaz Ali's next, a charming story of love and longing, to release in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. Applause Entertainment Presents, A Window Seat Films Production."

"Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah

Directed by Imtiaz Ali

Music by A.R. Rahman

Lyrics by Irshad Kamil

Produced by: Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary."

Take a look at the post here:

The upcoming film, which is yet to be titled, marks the second collaboration between director Imtiaz Ali and actor Diljit Dosanjh after their successful Netflix release Amar Singh Chamkila in 2024.

The project also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in key roles. As per the makers, the film is a "charming story of love and longing." The shoot began in August 2025.

Speaking about the project, Ali said in a statement, "This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country."

The film will mark the return of the acclaimed creative team of Imtiaz Ali, composer AR Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil. The trio have previously worked together on popular films such as Amar Singh Chamkila, Tamasha and Rockstar.

The film is being produced by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Ali's longtime collaborator Mohit Choudhary.

