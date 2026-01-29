Melania Trump's Documentary Flops In UK, Only One Ticket Sold At London Premiere: Report

Melania Trump's new documentary has made a muted debut in the UK, with early ticket sales pointing to a striking lack of interest among British audiences.

Sparse Turnout For London Screenings

According to The Guardian, ahead of its London premiere on Friday, just one ticket was sold for a mid-afternoon screening at a cinema in Islington, while only two tickets were snapped up for an evening show at the same venue.

The picture was even bleaker across major multiplexes, with all scheduled screenings at Vue theatres in London recording zero advance sales.

The poor response has unfolded despite the film being cleared for release by the British Board of Film Classification and receiving extensive promotion in the United States.

Speaking to the Telegraph newspaper, Vue CEO Tim Richards confirmed that the cinema chain had faced criticism for programming the documentary, but said exhibitors should not act as cultural gatekeepers.

According to Richards, once a film is approved for release, it is shown regardless of public or political opinion.

Inside The Film's Focus And Creative Control

The documentary follows the US First Lady during the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump's second inauguration, offering rare behind-the-scenes access to her professional and personal life.

It portrays Melania Trump's role as an adviser to the president, including her influence on the tone of his inaugural address, and features moments from Inauguration Day highlighting her fashion and public presence.

The project also touches on her diplomatic engagements, the workings of the Secret Service around her, and private interactions within the First Family, occasionally revealing the president's lighter side.

Produced under a reported USD 40 million deal with Amazon MGM Studios, the documentary is part of a wider package that includes a planned follow-up series centred on issues championed by the First Lady, such as children in foster care.

The film was privately screened at the White House earlier this month for the president, the first lady and close associates, and is set to be released in theatres on January 30.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore Mark In India, Becomes Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of All Time